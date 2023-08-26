MP: 4 men from Rajasthan, as many buffaloes killed as pickup van falls into ditch

Shivpuri (MP), Aug 26 (PTI) Four men transporting buffaloes to Rajasthan were killed after the pickup van they were travelling on fell into a ditch in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

As many buffaloes also died in the accident on the Narwar-Bhitarwar road near Kerua village, about 50 km from the district headquarters, said the official.

Narwar outpost in-charge Sumit Sharma said that Nasir Qureshi (20), Sannu Qureshi (32), Sameer Qureshi (22) and Farman Qureshi (25) – all residents of Dholpur in Rajasthan – were returning home after buying buffaloes in Shivpuri.

The four were travelling on a pickup van that was pulling a trolley carrying many buffaloes, he said.

The pickup van rolled down a ditch after the driver perhaps lost control of the vehicle. The trolley then rammed into the pickup van, killing the four men and as many buffaloes on the spot, Sharma said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are on, he said. PTI COR LAL NR