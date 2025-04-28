MP: 4-year-old girl raped in Jabalpur; case registered against unidentified person

Jabalpur, Apr 28 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was raped by an unidentified person in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on the night of April 26 in a village under Majhgawa police station limits, he said.

"The girl got ready to go for a wedding function and went out of the house. However, she soon went missing and her kin mounted a search. She was spotted just 200 metres away from the house at around 10pm. There were injuries on her private parts. She has been hospitalised in Jabalpur," Majhgawa police station in charge Dhannu Singh said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma told PTI a case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against an unidentified person.

He said police have got some leads and the accused will be held soon. PTI COR ADU BNM