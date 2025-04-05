MP: 4-year-old mauled by stray dog in Shivpuri

Bhopal, Apr 5 (PTI) A four-year-old boy was mauled by a stray dog in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, officials said on Saturday.

The child was so badly injured that his face needed 95 stitches, said a doctor.

The incident took place on the evening of April 2 when the boy was playing outside his house in Shripur Chak village.

Assistant Superintendent of Gwalior's Jayarogya Hospital Dr M L Mahaur told reporters that the boy is currently admitted to the pediatrics surgery department. There were 95 stitches on his face, the doctor said.

His condition was stable, the doctor added.

Deshraj, the boy's uncle, said he was initially taken to the Shivpuri Medical College Hospital, where the doctors asked them to shift him to Gwalior. PTI ADU KRK