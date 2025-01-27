MP: 42 IAS officers, including 2 secretaries of CM, transferred

Bhopal, Jan 27 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday transferred 42 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's two secretaries and 12 district collectors.

Advertisment

Bharat Yadav, one of the CM's secretaries, has been posted as managing director of Madhya Road Development Corporation, while another secretary, Avinash Lavania, has been made managing director of MP Power Management Company at Jabalpur.

Sibi Chakravarty M, who was posted as commissioner-cum-director, food and civil supplies department, has been posted as secretary to the chief minister. He will have additional charge as commissioner urban administration and development department, an official said.

"Raisen collector Arvind Kumar Dube has also been posted as additional secretary to the chief minister in the reshuffle. Neha Marvya Singh has been made collector of Dindori, Vivek Shotriya collector of Tikamgarh, Satish Kumar S collector of Satna, Kishore Kumar Kanyal collector of Guna," he said.

Advertisment

"Arun Kumar Vishwakarma has been made collector of Raisen, Rishav Gupta collector of Khandwa, Bhavya Mittal collector of Khargone, Harsh Singh of Burhanpur, Ritu Raj of Dewas, Arpit Varma of Sheopur, Balaguru K of Sehore and Guncha Sanobar of Barwani," the official added. PTI MAS BNM