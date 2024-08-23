MP: 5 dead, 40 injured as bus overturns in Pandhurna; vehicle travelling at 110 kmph

Pandhurna (MP), Aug 23 (PTI) Five persons were killed and 40 injured when a private bus carrying them to Hyderabad from Bhopal overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s newly-formed Pandhurna district, bordering Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The bus flipped over after hitting a divider at Mohit Ghat around 10 pm on Thursday, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Brijesh Bhargava told PTI over the phone.

He said three passengers died at the scene, while two succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in Nagpur, about 60 km from the accident spot.

After being informed about the accident, police reached the site and sent the injured to hospitals in four ambulances, he said.

Citing initial investigation, the official said the bus was travelling at 110 kilometres per hour when the driver lost control of the wheel.

The deceased have been identified as Mamta Gupta (32), Vinod Yadav (32), Deepak Kakodiya (26), Babu Khan (54) and B Venkat Narsimha Reddy (49), he added.

Carved out of Chhindwara last year, Pandhurna is the 55th district of MP.