MP: 5 of 57 animal carcasses found in Jabalpur are of cows, says police

Jabalpur, Jun 27 (PTI) Five of the 57 animal carcasses found in Tulla Baba Hill in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district are of cows, police said on Thursday.

The carcasses were found on Wednesday, just days after decomposed bodies of 50 animals, mostly bovines, were found in Seoni district.

"Of the 57 carcasses (found on Tulla Baba hill), five are of cows. The case is being probed and action will be taken accordingly," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (Patan) Lokesh Dawar told PTI.

A press release said the carcasses appear to be between one-and-half month to two years old.

Three ribs that appear to have been cut with sharp-edged weapons though it is not clear if they belong to cows, the release said.

There is no evidence that animals were slaughtered illegally near the recovery spot, it added.

These carcasses were recovered after a right-wing organisation alerted police.