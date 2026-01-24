MP: 5 pistols, ammunition seized; 2 arrested

Indore, Jan 24 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) has seized five sophisticated pistols and magazines by arresting two persons, an official said on Friday.

The operation was carried out by two special teams under the direction of Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF Indore, Rajesh Singh Chauhan.

The accused were residents of Boradia in Khargone district and did not possess valid arms licenses.

Investigation is underway into all aspects of the case, the official said. PTI MAS KRK