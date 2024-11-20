MP: 5 private schools told to pay back Rs 31.51-cr illegally collected tuition fees

Jabalpur, Nov 20 (PTI) The district committee on school tuition fees has instructed five schools in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur to refund illegally hiked fees of Rs 31.51 crore collected from parents of 52,480 students, officials said.

These fees were collected in academic sessions from 2017-18 to 2024-25.

The district committee also fined each of the five schools Rs 2 lakh and directed them to pay the penalty within 30 days under the Madhya Pradesh Private Schools (Regulation of Fees and Related Matters) Act, an official release stated.

The district committee has examined the financial documents of the five schools and found that they illegally hiked the tuition fees and collected the same from students. PTI COR ADU NSK