MP: 50-year-old man killed in tiger attack in Bandhavgarh

Umaria (MP): A 50-year-old man was killed after he was attacked by a tigress in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Panpatha buffer area around noon when Daddi Kol was on his way to graze goats, Indwar police station in-charge SN Prajapati said.

A tigress pounced on Kol, a resident of Chansura Mauhar village, killing him at the scene, the official said.

After Kol’s death, villagers protested saying such attacks by wild animals are happening repeatedly in the area.

Sub Divisional Officer (Forest) BS Uppal said that a compensation of Rs 8 lakh would be given to the family of the deceased.

Immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 has been provided to the family, he added.