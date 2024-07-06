MP: 5.5 cr saplings to be planted under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' drive, says CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign under which 5.5 crore saplings will be planted in the state.

Talking to reporters, Yadav said the campaign was christened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the entire country was planting trees in the name of the mother.

"MP government will plant 5.5 crore saplings, including 40 lakh in Bhopal district. The drive has started in all districts. In Bhopal, 12 lakh saplings were planted today. We will plant 51 lakh saplings in Indore, and 12 lakh in Jabalpur," said Yadav, who started the campaign by planting an 'amla' sapling in the name of his mother late Leela Bai Yadav.

Yadav addressed a function at Jamboree ground in Bhopal's BHEL township. He also saw paintings made by students on the need for environment protection.