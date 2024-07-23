MP: 58 people marooned on river island rescued in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur, Jul 23 (PTI) As many as 58 persons stranded on a river island were rescued by the NDRF in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Tuesday evening.

The island in the Dhasan river is located near Kutora village, 90 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

People were visiting the Narsingh temple on the island, said Sub Divisional Magistrate Prashant Agrawal.

With a sudden surge of water, they got trapped.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force was called in and they were rescued by 8 PM, he said. PTI COR ADU KRK