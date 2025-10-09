MP: 6 boys escape from juvenile home in Khandwa

Khandwa (MP), Oct 9 (PTI) Six boys, aged between 16 and 17, escaped from a juvenile home in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district on Thursday morning after making a hole in the wall of a toilet, police said.

The boys broke through the wall and fled from the facility. Five of them hail from Khargone district, while one is a resident of Burhanpur district, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Raghuvanshi told reporters.

Police have registered a case and launched a search, he said.

Additional District Magistrate K R Badole said two security guards posted at the correctional facility have been suspended following the incident.