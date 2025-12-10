MP: 6 cops suspended for 'procedural irregularities' in opium smuggling case probe

Indore, Dec 10 (PTI) Six police personnel have been suspended for not following procedures during the investigation of an alleged opium smuggling case against an 18-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, an official said.

The man arrested on charges of opium smuggling has called the case against him false and challenged the police action in the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The suspended personnel were from the Malhargarh police station, Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena told PTI on Tuesday.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against them for committing "procedural irregularities" in an opium smuggling case, he said.

The suspended personnel include the then station in-charge, two sub-inspectors, and three constables.

Meena said a detailed investigation was underway into the opium smuggling case.

The arrested man's lawyer, Himanshu Thakur, said, "Upon being summoned by the High Court, Superintendent of Police Meena appeared before the court on Tuesday and informed the court about the suspension of six police personnel." The Malhargarh police had registered a case against his client, a resident of Rajasthan, in August under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, alleging that 2.71 kg of smuggled opium was recovered from his possession, he said.

Thakur said that after hearing both sides, the HC reserved its order on his client's petition.