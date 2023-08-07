MP: 6 persons arrested, 1 detained for throwing inflammable substances at two mosques, one dargah in Indore

Indore, Aug 7 (PTI) Six persons, including a woman, were arrested and one person detained on Monday for allegedly throwing inflammable substances at two mosques and a dargah in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The accused have been identified as Lucky Jagdale (18), Jitendra Khetkar (22), Ayush Wagh (23), Nayan Jadam (22), Satyam Mathe (19) and Khushi Chattani (18), Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Mishra told reporters.

Another person, whose age is being verified, was also detained in connection with the throwing of inflammable substances at two mosques and a dargah in Malharganj police station area late on August 5, he said.

Main accused Jagdale is a history sheeter and has three criminal cases registered against his name, including one for murder, the DCP said.

"The accused became friends with each other at a cafe in Bhanwarkuan area of the city and two of them were relatives. It is yet to be ascertained whether the accused threw inflammable substances at religious places as part of some conspiracy or mischief. Detailed interrogation is underway," Mishra said.

Their mobile phones and social media accounts are also being scanned as part of the probe, the DCP said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

"Going by the CCTV footage of the incident, it appears the accused also used a petrol bomb at one place," the DCP said.

Therefore, relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act will also be added to the FIR, he informed. PTI HWP MAS BNM BNM