MP: 6-year-old boy kidnapped from Gwalior found in Morena village; hunt on for abductors

Gwalior, Feb 13 (PTI) A 6-year-old boy kidnapped by two motorcycle-borne men after throwing chilli powder into the eyes of the child's mother on Thursday morning was found after 14 hours.

The child was on his way to school with his mother when he was abducted from Morar area.

"The kidnapped child has been found safe. He spoke to his parents (over phone). He is being taken to his parents as soon as possible,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in a statement released to the media late night.

Praising Gwalior police for its promptness, Yadav warned that those disrupting law and order would be dealt with severely.

"The child was found in a village in adjoining Morena district. Efforts are on to nab the abductors," Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Gwalior Zone Inspector General of Police (IG) Arvind Saxena told PTI that two motorcycle-borne men threw chilli powder into the eyes of a woman and kidnapped her son, whose father Rahul Gupta is a sugar merchant. The family resides in CP Colony in Morar.

"After being informed about the incident around 8.10 am, the police announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the accused and the rescue of the boy," Saxena said.

"As per the usual practice, Gupta's wife went to drop their son to the spot where his school bus picks him up. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the site," another official said.

The child's father had said no one had contacted him post the abduction with any sort of demands.

"We do not have enmity with anyone and don't know who might have done this," Gupta said.

Meanwhile, merchants and shopkeepers in the Morar area shut down their business units to condemn the kidnapping incident.