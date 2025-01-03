MP: 6-year-old girl kidnapped, raped and murdered in Narmadapuram; accused arrested

Narmadapuram, Jan 3 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped and killed in Seoni Malwa region of Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night and accused Ajay Dhurve (30) was arrested during the day, he added.

"Dhurve, who is known to the family of the child, entered the house when she and her kin were sleeping. He abducted the girl, raped her and then smothered her to death. He disposed of the body at a desolate place near a canal at daybreak. The body has been sent for post mortem," Inspector Anup Uike said.

The accused was arrested within 4-5 hours of the crime, Superintendent of Police Gurucharan Singh said.

Meanwhile, the victim's kin protested at a junction near their house, which is some 50 kilometres away from the district headquarters, and sought that Dhurve be hanged. PTI COR LAL BNM