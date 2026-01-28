MP: 7-year-old girl raped and murdered; minor relative detained

Barwani (MP), Jan 28 (PTI) Police on Wednesday detained a 17-year-old relative of a seven-year-old girl in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping her and killing her by throwing her into a canal, a police official said.

Superintendent of Police Jagdish Dawar told reporters that the body of the child was recovered from the Indira Sagar Canal on January 26, following information from residents of a village in the Rajpur police station area of the district.

He said the post-mortem report concluded severe injuries to the girl’s private parts and attributed her death to drowning.

Dawar said a 17-year-old boy, a close relative of the girl, has been detained in connection with the rape-murder.

The teenager told the police that he kidnapped the girl from her home on the night of January 25 while her family members were asleep, took her to a nearby canal and raped her, according to the official.

When the girl started screaming during the sexual assault, the minor boy allegedly threw her into the canal, with the intention of killing her. The child drowned in the water body, the official said.

The detained minor will be produced in a juvenile court.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR HWP MAS NR