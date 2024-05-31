MP: 73-year-old man suffers heart attack while dancing at yoga camp, dies

Indore, May 31 (PTI) A 73-year-old man died after suffering a cardiac arrest while dancing at a yoga camp in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday, an organiser of the programme said.

A video of the incident that occurred in the Phooti Khoti area of the city surfaced on social media.

Balveer Singh Chhabra, who came to the camp for a performance with a group of people, was dressed in a costume and was dancing to a patriotic song with the national flag in his hand, said Rajkumar Jain, who is associated with the yoga camp.

"Chhabra suddenly fell unconscious and collapsed. Initially, we thought it was part of his performance, but when he did not get up for a minute, we got suspicious," he said.

He was administered CPR and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead after ECG and other tests, Jain said.

An official of the private hospital confirmed Jain's statement.

Chhabra's son Jagjit Singh said his father had been giving dance performances on patriotic songs for several years and was involved in social activities.

The family has donated the deceased man's eyes and skin, he said. PTI HWP MAS ARU