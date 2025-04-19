MP: 75-year-old grandmother of civil judge found murdered in her house in Rajgarh

Rajgarh, Apr 19 (PTI) The 75-year-old grandmother of a civil judge was found murdered on Saturday in her house in Sarangpur town in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, with police stating that a ring was yanked off from her ear while other valuables and cash remained untouched.

Deceased Savitri Bai Rathore's maternal granddaughter Shivani Rathore is posted as civil judge in Jaora in Ratlam, the official said.

"Savitri Bai Rathore was strangled. A ring was missing after it was pulled off from her ear, which caused bleeding. It does not seem to be a case of robbery as other items, including a gold chain around her neck, anklets, toe rings and Rs 50000 cash have not been touched," Sarangpur police station SHO Akanksha Hada said.

"We are awaiting the post mortem report for more details. A forensics team and dog squad have been called in as part of the probe. An SIT is also looking into the case," she added.

The main door of the house was ajar, though her acquaintances said she slept after keeping the door open, as per police.

Gopal Rahore, the deceased's youngest son, said she lived alone in the house, which was their ancestral one. PTI COR LAL BNM