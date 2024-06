Sheopur (MP), Jun 1 (PTI) At least eight persons are feared drowned after a boat carrying them capsized in the Seep river in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday while two others swam to safety, police said.

At least ten persons were on board the boat when the incident occurred, an official said, adding a rescue operation has been launched with the help of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team.

Further details are awaited.