MP: 800 participate in ‘Sagar Trail Run’ organised by Indian Army

Sagar (MP), Mar 7 (PTI) The Indian Army on Saturday organised the ‘Sagar Trail Run 2026’ at the Sagar Military Station in Madhya Pradesh, with around 800 soldiers and civilians participating in the event.

The run was managed by the Army’s Shahbaz Division under the theme 'Shaurya Run 2026' to promote fitness, unity and patriotism, an official release said.

The cross-country run was held along a route passing through the Vindhyachal hill ranges and the military station’s training grounds, it said.

Anjili Aharwar secured the first position in the 5-km female category, while Sheetal Kushwaha won the 12-km event for women.

Sunny Prajapati finished first in the 12-km male group (below 35 years), while Sayeed Sehjad Raza topped the 12-km run for men aged between 35 and 50. In the civilian category above 50 years, Surender secured the first place, it said.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from local residents, the release said, adding that the run will now be organised annually during November-December.