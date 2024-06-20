MP: Activists, farmers' body back Patkar's fast; health deteriorating, says her team

Dhar (MP), Jun 20 (PTI) People from many states and a farmers' body have backed activist Medha Patkar who has been agitating in Madhya Pradesh demanding rehabilitation of those affected in the state by the Sardar Sarovar Project (SSP) on Narmada river in neighbouring Gujarat.

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Patkar has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Kheda Basti in Chikhalda village, about 125 km from the district headquarters, for the past six days over the implementation of the Supreme Court's directions concerning the rehabilitation of the displaced persons.

Her health is deteriorating, said NBA in a release on Thursday.

Activist Prafulla Samantara from Odisha and others from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and former MLA and Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Dr Suneelam reached Kheda Basti on Wednesday to support Patkar's ongoing agitation.

We have arrived here to extend support and discuss issues with Patkar, and warned the state and Centre that if the demands for rehabilitation are not fulfilled soon, then they (those associated with Patkar) will stage this agitation in the entire country, Suneelam told reporters.

The Supreme Court had in 2017 ordered monetary compensation for the MP-based oustees of SSP.

The decisions given by the Supreme Court (on rehabilitation) should be implemented soon. There is also a provision in it that the chief ministers (of affected states) will meet and understand the situation, especially the water level and how much the reservoirs need to be filled among others, said Suneelam.

He demanded that the state and Centre organise this meeting soon to provide relief to the project-affected people.

Besides Patkar, four other women are also on a relay hunger strike, the NBA said in the release.

A team of health officials examined Patkar's condition but no final decision was taken by the administration on the issue, it added.

Her supporters on Wednesday handed over a memorandum to the Dhar district collector demanding that the water level in the Sardar Sarovar dam be kept at 122 metres to facilitate the rehabilitation of the remaining affected persons as per the "rehabilitation policy".