MP: Additional district judge dies in Betul

Betul (MP), Nov 5 (PTI) Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Tapesh Kumar Dubey died on Wednesday in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

He was 55.

He was posted in the court at Amla tehsil in Betul district.

It was reported that he suddenly felt uneasy during a private visit to Ladi village and his heart stopped working, the official said.

Doctors examined Dubey and declared him dead, the official said.

Amla SDM Shailendra Badonia confirmed the incident and said that this is a major loss to the judicial service.

The deceased judge, originally from Chhindwara district, is survived by his wife and two children.

The administration is making arrangements to send his body to his native village, the official added.