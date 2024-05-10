MP: Adopted son kills his mother for Rs 30 lakh FD, buries body in bathroom

Gwalior (MP), May 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and buried her in the bathroom of his house in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district to get his hands on Rs 30 lakh she had in a fixed deposit, police said on Friday.

The police on Thursday arrested the accused, Deepak Pachauri, for the murder of his mother, Usha (65), an official said.

Deepak, the victim's adopted son, lodged a complaint with Kotwali police in Sheopur town earlier this week, claiming that his mother had gone missing from their home, Sheopur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand told PTI.

During the probe, the police questioned Deepak, his relatives and neighbours, he said.

The police got suspicious when he started making contradictory statements, and investigations revealed that he had lost Rs 15 lakh in the share market and needed money desperately.

The police team found that the accused had built a new section in the bathroom of the house, and on removing the plaster, they found the woman's body, the official said.

The accused confessed that he killed his mother to get Rs 30 lakh she had in fixed deposit, and he was the nominee, he said.

According to relatives, the victim and her husband, Bhuvendra Pachauri, had adopted Deepak from an orphanage 23 years ago.

Bhuvendra passed away in 2021, and the mother and son lived together ever since. PTI COR LAL ARU