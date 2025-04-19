MP: After Bajrang Dal protest, minor detained for objectionable social media post

Ratlam, Apr 19 (PTI) A minor was detained in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly posting an objectionable message about a goddess, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The post triggered protests from Bajrang Dal and other outfits outside the Industrial Area police station area on Friday night, he added.

"The minor has been detained as per the law for juveniles. The case is being dealt with sensitively. We will speak to educational institutions to inform them about social media rules and create awareness," Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said.

Police is ensuring that communal harmony is maintained, the SP added.

Bajrang Dal activists led by its convenor Vinod Sharma staged a dharna in front of the police station at around 10.30 pm on Friday.

The protest was called off after a case was registered against the minor.