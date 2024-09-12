MP: After Hindu group's protest, man, two others held for sending lewd messages to teen girl

Bhopal, Sep 12 (PTI) A protest by some Hindu outfits who 'gheraoed' Berasia police station in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Thursday seeking action against a man who was allegedly sending lewd messages to a teenaged girl ended after collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh assured stringent action in the case.

The protesters, led by 'Maa Bhavani Hindu Organisation', said it was a case of "love jihad", a term often used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu girls through love marriage.

Singh had to climb on to the bonnet of a car to address the protesters and convince them to end the stir, eye-witnesses said.

The man and his two associates were arrested this evening under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) provisions for allegedly sending lewd messages and threats to the 15-year-old girl, Berasia Sub Divisional Officer of Police Anand Kaladangi told PTI.

The protest took place on Wednesday as well. PTI COR LAL BNM