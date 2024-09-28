MP agriculture marketing board official thrashed

Shivpuri (MP), Sep 28 (PTI) A Madhya Pradesh State Agriculture Marketing (Mandi) Board official was allegedly beaten up by some persons in Shivpuri district, police said on Saturday.

The incident, which occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at Purankhedi toll plaza, was captured on CCTV cameras.

Assistant sub-inspector of Mandi Board, Vikas Sharma, was thrashed by some men who came in an SUV, leading to the registration of a case against the vehicle owner, Deepak Tomar, said police post in-charge Shikha Tiwari.

A search was launched to arrest the accused named in the FIR, Tiwari added.

According to the complainant, he was part of a flying squad that had intercepted a truck, going from Shivpuri to Guna, for transporting groundnuts sans a Mandi tax permit.

During the inspection of the truck, some people arrived in an SUV and started throwing stones. They also attacked Sharma.

The video clip shows a man in a khaki uniform running towards a dhaba chased by three to four persons. He was stopped and hit with plastic chairs, slapped, and kicked. PTI COR ADU NSK