MP ahead of other states in sickle cell disease screening: Govt

Bhopal, Jan 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh has become the leading state in sickle cell disease screening, conducting more than 90 lakh screenings in 2024-25, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

Governor Mangubhai Patel and CM Yadav on Tuesday congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh on the state leading in the country in the implementation of the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission targets.

Madhya Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent target by screening 90,98,902 persons for the sickle cell disease so far, a government official on Wednesday said quoting the CM.

Yadav congratulated the officers and employees involved in this effort and reaffirmed the state's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge to make India sickle cell disease-free by 2047.

The state has also achieved the highest position in the country by distributing 53,87,892 sickle cell cards (59.21 per cent), the official added.

Sickle cell anaemia is a genetic disorder that affects red blood cells, causing them to become rigid and sickle-shaped and makes it difficult for red blood cells to move through blood vessels, which can lead to pain, infections and organ damage, as per health experts.

Patel and Yadav expressed pride and joy that PM Modi's pledge for 'sickle cell anaemia elimination' was initiated from Madhya Pradesh.

They reiterated the state government's commitment to eradicating sickle cell anaemia by 2047 and urged people to actively participate in the efforts for awareness and elimination of the disease.

They also called for cooperation from the people to make Madhya Pradesh a healthier and stronger state.

Yadav underlined the rapid development across various sectors under PM Modi's leadership, particularly in health and disease prevention with special emphasis on timely diagnosis. PTI MAS GK