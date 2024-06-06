MP: Ajay Singh seeks review of Patwari's tenure, questions role of Digvijaya, Nath in campaign

Bhopal, Jun 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Singh on Thursday trained his guns on party seniors Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh as well as state unit chief Jitu Patwari in the wake of the rout faced by the opposition party in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress was defeated in all 29 parliamentary constituencies in the BJP-ruled state including Nath's stronghold Chhindwara.

"I demand a high-level review of the tenure of the state party president Jitu Patwari during which not only the party has suffered a humiliating defeat but also a large number of leaders and workers left. Discussion should also be held on the steps taken to prevent them from leaving the party," Singh said in a statement.

Reasons for the party's washout in the elections should be found, he demanded.

Congress workers are "demoralized and disappointed" which is not good for the party's future, said Ajay, son of former Union minister late Arjun Singh.

He further asked why party veterans Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh did not step out of their home turfs and demanded that the leadership take stock of who campaigned during the elections.

Ajay also slammed turncoats like former Union minister Suresh Pachouri and senior MLA Ramniwas Rawat.

"Such opportunistic and selfish leaders who deserted the party when it was in crisis should never be taken back, no matter the person's stature," he said. PTI MAS KRK