MP: Amit Shah inaugurates BJP's training camp at Pachmarhi

Bhopal, Jun 14 (PTI) Union minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a three-day training camp organised by the Madhya Pradesh BJP for its public representatives and functionaries at the hill station of Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP chief V D Sharma were present on the occasion, a BJP leader said here.

The ruling party's 165 MLAs, 29 Lok Sabha and seven Rajya Sabha members from the state are attending the camp and they would not be using mobile phones except during the breaks, he said.

Among other things, the participants will receive guidance about how to communicate in public and use social media effectively, said a party source. New members will also be apprised of the Bharatiya Janata Party's culture and history, he added.

A similar camp had been held ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address the camp on the concluding day, V D Sharma told reporters.

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and Union minister and former state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others are expected to deliver lectures on day one.

The camp is being held against the backdrop of gaffes committed by some state BJP leaders of late, though party sources maintained that such training camps are held routinely and it has nothing to do with these recent episodes.

Last month, tribal affairs minister Vijay Shah was under fire after making an objectionable comment about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the officers who led the government briefings on Operation Sindoor.

Deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda drew criticism for stating that the Indian armed forces and all soldiers were 'natmastak' (bowing their heads) in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a befitting reply to terrorists and Pakistan.

A day later, first-time BJP MLA from Mangawan in Rewa district, Narendra Prajapati, suggested the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan came after a 'UN' order.