MP and Rajasthan sign MoU for Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project

Bhopal, Jun 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments on Sunday signed an agreement for the implementation of the Rs 72,000 crore Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav in Bhopal.

This link project proposes to provide drinking and industrial water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan, Malwa and Chambal regions of Madhya Pradesh apart from providing irrigation in a minimum 2.8 lakh hectare area each in both the states including supplementation of route tanks in the states.

The link project will help utilise the available water resources of the Chambal basin optimally and economically.

Addressing a programme after signing the MoU, Yadav said an important decision has been taken to use water streams of these rivers for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. An MoU has been signed between the two states for the implementation of the project, he added.

"Following this agreement, drinking water and irrigation facilities can be expanded in 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Morena, Gwalior, Sheopur, and Rajgarh. Every drop of water will be used in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which will write a new chapter in the development of both states," Yadav said.

Besides settling the water scarcity problem, Yadav identified potential agreements between two states in tourism, medicine, mining and other sectors.

Sharma said 13 districts in Rajasthan will benefit from this project.

"MP and Rajasthan will benefit from the river linking project which will also strengthen mutual relations. Some schemes can be taken forward by Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan together," he added. PTI ADU NSK