MP: Army, Navy chiefs call for discipline, emphasise importance of sports at alma mater

Rewa (MP), Nov 1 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and his Navy counterpart Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi attended a sports event at their alma mater, Rewa Sainik School, in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, and emphasised the importance of sports in instilling discipline and giving direction to one's life.

Addressing a gathering at the closing ceremony of the All India Sainik School National Games 2025, Gen Dwivedi said the discipline of sports and dedication to the nation form the foundation of public service.

He paid homage to soldiers from the Vindhya region who laid down their lives for the country, saying their courage and sacrifice would continue to inspire future generations.

Dwivedi said that the guidance of his teachers had always helped him in moments of indecision, and the school's values had strengthened him to face challenges and reaffirmed his resolve to contribute to building a self-reliant nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Tripathi said that he is always proud to visit his alma mater and credited his teachers' guidance and discipline for paving his path to success.

"Sports are not merely games played on the field; they show us the direction of life," he said.

The Navy chief also expressed happiness over the participation of 540 cadets, including 201 girls, in the event and said that determination, restraint and consistent effort are essential to achieving the goal of a developed India.