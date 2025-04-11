MP: Arrested 'fake' cardiologist had made tall claims in resume, says consultancy firm official

Indore, Apr 11 (PTI) The director of an Indore-based employment consultancy firm on Friday said alleged fake cardiologist Narendra Yadav alias Narendra John Camm had sent his resume three times between 2020 and 2024 for a job by claiming he had operated on thousands of patients.

Camm was held on Monday from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for alleged forgery and other offences, after a probe was initiated into the deaths of seven patients in a missionary hospital in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh.

Pankaj Soni, director of an Indore-based employment consultancy firm, told PTI Camm had contacted his firm online for a job by sending resumes three times through email in 2020, 2023 and 2024.

Soni said his firm provides services to hospitals across the country for recruitment of doctors, nurses and other personnel.

"We had released an advertisement online in 2020 that a private hospital needs a cardiologist. Camm sent us his resume for the first time after seeing this advertisement. We were suspicious of this resume because it was stated that Camm has major degrees in medicine and he has been associated with renowned institutions in India as well as Britain, America, Germany, Spain and France," Soni said.

"We were quite surprised at why an experienced cardiologist who has worked abroad is looking for employment in small cities of India. Camm sent his resume to our firm for the second time in 2023, which was delivered to an official of a private hospital in Burhanpur city. The hospital official also expressed doubts after seeing the resume. After this, we stopped sending this resume to clients," Soni claimed.

Camm had sent a 9-page resume to his firm for the third time in 2024, in which he had described himself as a senior cardiologist and gave his permanent address as Birmingham in Britain, Soni said.

Along with major achievements, in the resume he had also mentioned he was involved in the operations of thousands of heart patients, including 18,740 for "coronary angiography" and 14,236 for "coronary angioplasty", Soni said.

As part of the probe, the cath lab of Damoh Missionary Hospital (DMH) was sealed on Thursday.

Camm is currently in police custody after a case of forgery and embezzlement was registered on the complaint of Damoh Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) MK Jain.