MP Arun Govil launches campaign to distribute 11 lakh copies of Ramayana

Meerut, Jan 23 (PTI) Actor-turned-politician Arun Govil has launched a nationwide campaign to distribute copies of the Ramayana under the "Ghar-Ghar Ramayana" initiative.

The campaign commemorates the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

On Wednesday, he distributed copies of the Ramayana in Hapur.

On Thursday, Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in the iconic TV series Ramayan and is now a BJP MP from Meerut, held two programmes in the Kithore Assembly constituency of Meerut.

One of the events took place at Lohia Farmhouse in Dhanota village on Hapur Road, while the second was held at Jindal Welding Establishment in Lalpur village on Satkua Road.

Speaking at the event, Govil said he aims to distribute 11 lakh copies of the Ramayana across the country within five years.

"Before starting this initiative, I wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his approval. With his support, this campaign was launched to take the sacred text of Ramayana to every household in India," he said.

Govil said the campaign is a step towards reconnecting families with the teachings of the Ramayana and fostering Indian cultural and spiritual values in future generations.

"This nationwide initiative will inspire society to embrace purity, spirituality, and cultural heritage. The overwhelming enthusiasm and warmth shown by the public affirm the campaign’s significance in uniting the country through shared values," he added.

As part of the campaign, a website ghargharramayan.com has been launched for anyone to request a copy of the Ramayana. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN