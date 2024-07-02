MP assembly adjourned after ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Bhopal, July 2 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh assembly was adjourned on Tuesday following a ruckus over the remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

After the question hour, BJP MLA Sitasharan Sharma raised the issue, seeking apology from Gandhi over his statements referring to the Hindus during his maiden speech as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

While Sharma was speaking, both BJP as well as Opposition MLAs got to their feet and began to shout slogans.

Amid the commotion, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar urged the members to sit down.

As the slogan-shouting went on, he adjourned the house for 15 minutes.

Gandhi, speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, took a swipe at the ruling BJP saying those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate", drawing massive protests from the members of the treasury benches with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that calling the entire Hindu society violent was a serious matter.

Gandhi retorted that he was speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Modi are not the entire Hindu society, he added.