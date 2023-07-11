MP Assembly adjourned for day amid ruckus by Congress on urination incident, tribal 'atrocities'

Bhopal, July 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after Congress created a ruckus seeking a discussion on the Sidhi urination incident and "atrocities" on tribals through an adjournment motion.

A man had urinated on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, triggering a national outrage. The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested and booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), SC/ST Act, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

As the monsoon session of the Assembly began earlier in the day, Congress member Kantilal Bhuria raised the urination incident but Speaker Girish Gautam asked him to wait for the customary Vande Mataram national song to play.

Later, MLAs of Congress raised the urination issue again but the Speaker and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra reminded Congress of the legislative tradition that the House pays homage to departed leaders and victims of major accidents during the first sitting of a session.

The House paid homage to former minister Madhukar Harne, ex-Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, former chief secretary Nirmala Buch and to the victims of the Indore temple slab collapse, Khargone bus accident and the Balasore triple-train accident.

After members paid tribute, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

When the House re-assembled, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh demanded to take up the notice of adjournment on the urination incident.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath intervened and said the peeing incident is a blot on Madhya Pradesh with a population of 2 crore tribals.

Nath cited figures from the Central government to claim that MP tops in the number of atrocities on tribals.

However, Narottam Mishra raised a Point of Order and said the LOP has already placed the matter (seeking discussion on the Sidhi incident) before the House and the ruling of the Chair is awaited, but Nath continued his speech.

Senior Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma strongly objected to Mishra's intervention and said the permission to raise this matter was given during the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee.

Mishra said no such permission was given and the matter is under consideration by the Speaker. His statement led to an uproar in the Opposition benches.

The Speaker also clarified that no decision was taken on the Sidhi discussion matter in the BAC.

“I am saying this with full authority that no decision was taken," he added.

Congress MLAs then rushed to the Well of the House and shouted slogans against the government.

Amid the din, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly for 10 minutes.

When the House re-assembled, Congress members again went to the Well and raised slogans against "atrocities" on the tribal community.

The Speaker then transacted the listed business in the afternoon and adjourned the house for the day. PTI MAS GK NSK