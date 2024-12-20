MP assembly adjourned sine die after ruckus over Parliament scuffle

Bhopal, Dec 20 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday following a ruckus between BJP and Congress members over the face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament for the alleged insult to Dr B R Ambedkar.

The House adjourned after the listed business on the last day of the Winter Session without the customary national anthem.

Senior BJP MLA and former speaker Sitasharan Sharma raised the issue of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's "inappropriate behaviour" during a scuffle in the Parliament premises, following which legislators from both the Congress and the BJP created a ruckus.

Congress members asked the BJP MLAs to raise slogans of "Jai Bheem" and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly disrespecting Dr Ambedkar, and rushed to the well of the House sporting blue scarves.

BJP members condemned Gandhi's behaviour in the Lok Sabha and also rushed to the well.

Amid the din, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar adjourned the House sine die without the customary national anthem.

Talking to reporters, senior Congress MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat claimed this was the first time in the history of the Assembly that the House was adjourned sine die without the national anthem, as the BJP has no regard for the Constitution.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare said it was the assembly secretariat's mistake that the House was adjourned sine die.

However, state Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel said the House was not in proper order for the national anthem, and in such a situation, it would not have been possible for the Speaker to conduct it. PTI MAS ARU