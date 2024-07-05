MP Assembly adjourned sine die: BJP, Cong clash over budget, madarsas

Bhopal, Jul 5 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday 14 days ahead of the schedule after transacting listed business, including passage of the Rs 3.65 lakh crore state budget for 2024-25.

Finance minister Jagdish Devda moved a proposal for passing the state budget but the opposition Congress demanded a division (casting of votes) on it, which was turned down by Speaker Narendra Tomar on the ground that permission was not sought for it. He then adjourned the House sine die.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar later told reporters his party was right in seeking division and alleged the ruling party was afraid of discussions in the House on issues like the alleged nursing scam.

Earlier, the treasury and opposition benches clashed after BJP legislator Abhilash Pandey presented a private member's bill seeking quashing of Article 30 of the Constitution, which pertains to the right of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions like madarsas.

Pandey was supported by colleague Rameshwar Sharma would said it was unfortunate if madarsas spoke of religion and were involved in terror activities, adding that Urdu cannot be the basis for an entire stream of education.

He was opposed by Congress' Atif Aqueel who said the BJP was raking up the issue to divert attention from the nursing scam.

Asked about the Congress creating ruckus on the issue and if there was any plan to close down madarsas, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, speaking to reporters in Chhindwara, said, "Don't worry, we will do everything." During the session, the Congress had trained its guns on Vishwas Sarang by accusing him of involvement in the alleged nursing scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing alleged irregularities in the functioning of nursing colleges in the state, including some that exist only on paper.

On May 30, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed reinspection of 169 nursing colleges that were given a clean chit by the CBI, the order coming in the wake of two personnel from the probe agency being arrested for allegedly seeking bribes from institutions for favourable reports.

As part of its probe, the CBI had inspected 308 nursing institutes. It had found 169 colleges suitable for functioning, 73 without infrastructure and 66 unsuitable.

Sarang was medical education minister in the previous BJP government.