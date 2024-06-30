MP assembly budget seession from Monday; Cong to raise nursing college scam

Bhopal, June 30 (PTI) The Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly beginning Monday is likely to see a confrontation between Congress and the government on multiple issues including the alleged nursing college scam and Minimum Support Price for crops.

The government will present the Budget on July 3, officials said, adding that the session will feature 14 sittings, starting from Monday and concluding on July 19.

On Sunday, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar reviewed the preparations for the session at the state assembly. Officials noted that this marks the third session of the 16th legislative assembly.

The Congress is expected to focus on several issues, including the alleged nursing college scam and the BJP's promise of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) on farm produce from the previous assembly elections.

The opposition party has planned to stage a protest on Monday at the residence of former Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, who now holds the cooperative portfolio, accusing him of involvement in the nursing college scam.

The CBI is probing the alleged scam pertaining to gross irregularities in the functioning of several nursing colleges that lacked infrastructure while some existed only on paper.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has called for the proceedings of the Madhya Pradesh assembly to be broadcast live, similar to the Lok Sabha, to allow constituents to observe their representatives' actions.

Singhar also emphasised that all assembly sittings should adhere to the schedule and not be adjourned prematurely. He suggested that if necessary, the number of sittings should be increased, affirming the opposition's commitment to the functioning of the assembly. PTI ADU NSK