MP assembly budget session begins; Guv lists welfare schemes, Cong protests short duration

Bhopal, Mar 10 (PTI) The Budget Session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly began on Monday with the address of Governor Mangubhai Patel, who highlighted the state government's steps for farmers, youth and women as well as river linking initiatives.

Patel said the BJP government in the state would provide 30 lakh solar pumps to farmers in the next three years and give them permanent electricity connections at Rs 5.

In his address of more than 20 minutes, the governor spoke of various welfare schemes for women, youth, farmers as well as plans to link rivers with the aim of increasing area under irrigation.

After moving the motion of thanks to the governor's address, the assembly paid tributes to departed leaders, including former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, as well as former MLAs Jugal Kishore Gupta, Savita Bajpai, Rai Singh Rathore, Jairam Singh Marko and Marot Rao Khavase.

Speaker Narendra Tomar, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar listed the contributions made by Dr Manmohan Singh as well as the former MLAs.

After tributes were paid, the assembly was adjourned till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress protested against the short duration of the session, which will culminate on March 24, and accused the BJP government of running away from discussions on issues related to the public.

Several Congress legislators wore black masks during the protest held near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the legislature complex and claimed it was the Mohan Yadav government that was hiding its face from the public.

There will be just 10 sittings taking into account Sundays and holidays in between, the Congress leaders pointed out.