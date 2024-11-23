MP assembly bypolls: BJP leading in Budhni, Congress in Vijaypur

Bhopal: The Congress is leading by 4,747 votes after 18 rounds in the bypoll in Madhya Pradesh’s Vijaypur assembly seat, while the BJP is ahead in Budhni constituency by 5,362 votes after the fifth round.

The bye elections in Budhni and Vijaypur constituencies were held on November 13.

According to an election official, BJP’s Ramakant Bhargava is leading by 5,362 votes against his Congress rival Rajkumar Patel in Budhni after five rounds of counting.

Bhargava was earlier trailing by 953 votes after the second round of counting.

BJP candidate and state’s forest minister Ramniwas Rawat is trailing by 4,747 votes behind Congress nominee Mukesh Malhotra after 18 rounds of counting in the Vijaypur assembly seat.

The Budhni seat in Sehore district will see 13 rounds of counting, while there will be 21 rounds in Vijaypur of Sheopur district.

The bypoll in Budhni was necessitated after sitting BJP MLA and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha earlier this year. The BJP stalwart was later inducted into the Union Cabinet and allocated the key agriculture portfolio.

The bypoll in Vijaypur was held after sitting Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat resigned and joined the ruling BJP. He later became a minister in the Mohan Yadav cabinet. Rawat was then fielded by his new party against tribal leader Malhotra of the Congress in the bypoll.