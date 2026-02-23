MP assembly: Congress stages walk out demanding timeline for Ladli Behna enrolment

Bhopal, Feb 23 (PTI) Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday after the state government refused to provide a specific timeline for reopening registrations for the flagship Ladli Behna Yojana.

Under the Ladli Behna Scheme, launched by the BJP government before the 2023 assembly elections, 1.25 crore women in Madhya Pradesh receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500.

During the Question Hour, Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar sought to know when the government would reopen fresh registrations for the scheme, citing that women turning 18 could not avail the benefit under the scheme due to the prolonged closure of enrollment.

He also pointed out that women above 60 years of age were excluded from the scheme.

The BJP government launched the scheme in 2023 amid a strong anti-incumbency wave and announced Rs 3,000 assistance to counter it, Parmar alleged.

Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria, in her response, said that a total of 1,31,06,525 women had registered under the scheme since its launch in 2023, and 1,25,29,051 were currently beneficiaries.

She said that applications undergo scrutiny after registration, and there was no proposal at present for enrolment.

Bhuria said women above 60 years were covered under other schemes, such as pensions.

Parmar reiterated his demand for clarity on the date for reopening enrolment and was supported by Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, who also sought a timeline for new applicants.

To this, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the scheme's assistance amount would be raised to Rs 3,000 in 2028, citing that beneficiaries initially received Rs 1,000, which was later increased to Rs 1,500 per month through two Rs 250 hikes.

Singhar again pressed for the enrolment date for young women seeking the monthly stipend, and when the government did not give a direct reply, the Congress legislators staged a walkout in protest. PTI LAL ARU