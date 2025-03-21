MP assembly: Govt announces cop's suspension after Cong MLA raises issue of 'false' FIR

Bhopal, Mar 21 (PTI) A Madhya Pradesh minister and an MLA from the opposition Congress on Friday turned emotional in the assembly after the latter raised the issue of police harassment and sought justice saying he was ready to fall at the government's feet.

Congress' Abhay Mishra, MLA from Semariya in Rewa district, told the House he and his son had been named in an FIR registered at Chorahata police station on December 16, 2022, adding there were several flaws in the case.

Mishra, in a choked voice, sought action against the erring police officer.

Even after minister of state for home Narendra Shivaji Patel said the matter concerned the kin of a lawmaker and there were other ways to resolve it (rather than making it into a public affair) in order to maintain the prestige of elected representatives, Mishra refused to budge.

The Congress MLA said he was ready to fall at the minister's feet for justice and warned of taking some unwarranted step if his plea went unheard.

An emotional Patel then asserted no injustice would be done to Mishra, but added that a probe would ensue after the police officer in question is transferred.

Speaking in the House, senior Congress leader Ajay Singh said it was case of police harassment, adding the recent Mauganj violence (in which a police officer and a man was killed in a mob attack) would not have taken place had action been taken in time.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar pointed out that tribal MLA Narayan Singh Patta was facing a similar case. Singhar was joined by his deputy Hemant Katare as well as colleagues Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, among others, who slammed the state government on issues related to law and policing.

Amid the protest by the opposition, minister Patel announced the suspension of the concerned inspector as well as action against the person who had lodged a fake complaint.

