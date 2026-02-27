MP assembly passes Budget; adjourned sine die

Bhopal, Feb 27 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly was on Friday adjourned sine die ahead of schedule after passing the state budget for 2026-27 and a third supplementary budget for 2025-26.

Congress MLAs Hemant Katare, Sohanlal Valmiki and others staged a walkout for not getting the opportunity to speak on the demands mentioned in the budget.

In his closing remarks, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said besides passing the budget for 2026-27 and supplementary budget for 2025-26, the House discussed important issues like development of cow shelters and dog-bite incidents during its ten sittings.

A total of 3,478 questions -- 1750 starred and 1728 un-starred -- were received along with notices for 902 call attention motions and 333 notices for zero hour.

The state assembly, which is known for taking innovative steps, for the for first time witnessed an e-budget on a tablet this time, Tomar said.

As the House was being adjourned sine die without conducting scheduled sittings of March 5 and 6, senior Congress MLA Rajendra Singh urged the Speaker to add two days to the next session of the House so that the members, especially those who were disappointed over not getting the opportunity to speak, could be compensated.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya moved a proposal that as all the listed business was complete, it should be adjourned sine die.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar were not present as the Speaker adjourned the House. PTI MAS KRK