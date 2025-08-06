MP assembly pays tribute to Uttarkashi flood victims and late Satyapal Malik

Bhopal, Aug 6 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh assembly paid tributes on Wednesday to the victims of flash floods in Uttarkashi district and former governor Satyapal Malik, who passed away the day before.

The House observed a moment of silence after Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar mentioned Malik's death and the Dharali tragedy. The proceedings were adjourned till noon in respect.

Tomar noted that India had lost a senior leader and a capable administrator in Malik.

The veteran farmer leader, who held multiple high-profile gubernatorial posts, passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Malik was respected across party lines and recalled his "unique" contributions as a governor.

Yadav expressed grief over the Uttarkashi natural disaster, citing the sudden rise in the water level of a river as a sign of its magnitude. He mentioned having spoken to his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar stated that Malik’s role as a governor was notable and that he always did justice to his position. Singhar added that Malik had a distinct image—one of a leader who fought for truth and had the strength to challenge power.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla highlighted that Malik served as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir during the abrogation of Article 370, and played a role in that significant moment.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Singh described Malik’s passing as a major loss to the country. He emphasised that very few have served as both Union minister and governor of five to six states.

Singh said Malik left an indelible mark on Indian politics.

Singh also referred to the Uttarakhand calamity, stating it raises serious concerns and is a reminder not to excessively tamper with nature.

Flash floods, believed to be triggered by a cloudburst on Tuesday, wreaked havoc in Dharali. About 150 people have been rescued from Uttarkashi, while four fatalities have been confirmed. PTI MAS NSK