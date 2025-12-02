MP assembly pays tribute to victims of Bhopal gas tragedy

Bhopal, Dec 2 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh assembly on Tuesday paid tribute to the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, marking the anniversary of one of the world's worst industrial disasters that claimed thousands of lives.

As the House assembled on the second day of the winter session, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar spoke about the National Pollution Control Day observed on December 2 and the Bhopal gas tragedy.

Members stood up and observed a few moments of silence to pay their respect to those who lost their lives in the disaster.

At least 5,479 people died, and thousands were maimed for life after the highly toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from Union Carbide Corporation (UCC)'s pesticide unit in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984. PTI MAS ARU