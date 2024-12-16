MP assembly pays tributes to Ratan Tata, departed leaders

Bhopal, Dec 16 (PTI) The Winter Session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly began on Monday with the House paying rich tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, former Union ministers Natwar Singh and SM Krishna and other leaders who died recently.

Advertisment

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar administered oath to newly elected MLAs Kamlesh Pratap Shah from the Amarwada (ST) seat and Ramakant Bhargava from the Budhni constituency.

Tomar later mentioned the deaths of industrialist Ratan Tata, former union ministers Singh and Krishna, former Madhya Pradesh ministers Captain Jaipal Singh, Arif Aqueel and Bharat Singh, former Rajya Sabha member Prabhat Jha and others and recalled their contributions to the country and the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Tata was a simple and decent man. He was not only a renowned industrialist but also a social worker and a nationalist who served humanity.

Advertisment

Remembering Jha, Yadav said the BJP leader was a man of the organisation and a renowned writer and journalist. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha, served as the state BJP president and was a good social worker.

He also paid rich tributes to Natwar Singh and S M Krishna and recalled their contributions.

Yadav condoled the death of Baiga tribal artist and Padma Shri recipient Jodhaiya Bai, who passed away on Sunday.

Advertisment

He said Jodhaiya Bai's creative works on clay and wood were exhibited in Milan and Paris.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar paid tribute to Arif Aqueel, saying the former minister was known for his simplicity and straightforwardness. He wore rubber slippers his entire life and served people without any discrimination.

Speaking about Natwar Singh, Singhar said that as the external affairs minister, he took bilateral relations between nations to a new height and was a renowned diplomat.

Advertisment

The LoP lauded Ratan Tata's efforts in giving a new direction to the corporate social responsibility (CSR) sector and setting an example to show how an industrialist can serve society by forming different trusts to help weaker sections and youth.

The House also paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in a road accident in Sikkim and noted Saint Siyaram Baba, who passed away recently.

A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed souls, following which the Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

Advertisment

After Question Hour, the Opposition Congress raised the issue of the shortage of fertilisers and problems faced by farmers across the state and sought a reply from the government.

The Speaker said the government would respond when the House takes up the matter for discussion. However, Congress members insisted on it and staged a walkout when the chair did not relent.

Later, State Urban Administration and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijaywargiya moved a resolution to congratulate the Indian Army for its valour during the war that led to the creation of Bangladesh on December 16, 1971.

Advertisment

The House then transacted the listed business of the day, after which the Speaker adjourned it till Tuesday. PTI MAS ARU