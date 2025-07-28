MP assembly pays tributes to victims of Ahmedabad plane crash, Pahalgam attack; adjourned till Tue

Bhopal, Jul 28 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh assembly was adjourned on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon session, after paying tributes to the victims of the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash, April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and other prominent personalities who passed away recently.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar condoled the deaths of veteran film actor-producer-director Manoj Kumar and former Union minister Girija Vyas, among others. The House also observed two minute silence for the departed souls.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemned the "dastardly" Pahalgam attack, in which 26 persons were gunned down by Pakistan-backed terrorists, and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 and saw armed forced decimating terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan.

Yadav also highlighted the contribution of film legend Manoj Kumar, calling his films, renowned for their patriotic themes, as iconic. The CM also expressed grief on the loss of 260 lives in the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad.

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress MLA Umang Singhar recalled how all parties united in support of Operation Sindoor.

Speaker Tomar adjourned the House till Tuesday. The Monsoon session will conclude on August 8.