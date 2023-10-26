MP Assembly polls: 667 candidates have filed nomination papers till Thursday

Bhopal, Oct 26 (PTI) A total of 667 candidates have so far filed nomination papers for polls to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly scheduled for November 17.
During the day, 377 candidates filed nomination papers, including Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath from Chhindwara, state medical education minister Vishvas Sarang from Narela in Bhopal, former minister Ajay Singh from Churhat, state transport minister Govind Singh from Surkhi and Jaivardhan Singh from Raghogarh, officials said.
The last date for filing of nominations is October 30, while scrutiny will take place on October 31. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is November 2, they said.
Votes will be counted in MP on December 3.