MP assembly polls: BJP leader Vijayvargiya accuses Congress of collecting money from poll aspirants

Indore, Oct 25 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress, alleging that the opposition party was collecting money from poll aspirants in Madhya Pradesh and also returning the amount to those who failed to get the candidature.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 17, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Talking to reporters here, Vijayvargiya hit out at the Congress saying, "Tickets are being sold there. A person who pays the highest price gets the ticket. That's why many people have given money and taken it back." "I have received information that such honesty exists in the Congress that money has been refunded to those people who failed to get tickets," the BJP general secretary claimed.

In reply to a question, Vijayavargiya said people speak against Sanatan Dharma, but no one can end this religion as it is deeply-rooted.

"We take a pledge on Vijayadashami that we will end such sentiments of those who talk about ending Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

After a gap of 10 years, the BJP has fielded Vijayvargiya in the current assembly elections from Indore-1 constituency.

Congress MLA from this area and party candidate Sanjay Shukla has alleged that drug addiction spread in the city during the BJP rule, but Vijayvargiya kept mum over this.

Vijayvargiya, however, refused to say anything on the statement of his main poll rival and said, "I will not comment on what he (Shukla) said. You (media) talk to me about me." PTI HWP ADU NP